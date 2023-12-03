The Week 14 college football slate features one game involving schools from the ACC. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Louisville Cardinals at Florida State Seminoles 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ABC (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!