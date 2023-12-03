The New York Rangers' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Braden Schneider find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Braden Schneider score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Schneider stats and insights

  • In one of 22 games this season, Schneider scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
  • Schneider has no points on the power play.
  • Schneider's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Schneider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:56 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:24 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:35 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:39 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:38 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 4-1

Rangers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

