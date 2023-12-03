Will Breece Hall Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Breece Hall was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets have a game against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. All of Hall's stats can be found on this page.
In the running game, Hall has season stats of 124 rushes for 569 yards and two TDs, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also has 38 catches on 49 targets for 320 yards.
Breece Hall Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Jets have one other running back on the injury list this week:
- Israel Abanikanda (DNP/illness): 1 Rush Att; 11 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 1 Rec; 5 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 13 Injury Reports
Jets vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hall 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|124
|569
|2
|4.6
|49
|38
|320
|2
Hall Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|10
|127
|0
|1
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|12
|18
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|6
|56
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|22
|177
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|12
|39
|1
|5
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|12
|17
|0
|6
|76
|1
|Week 9
|Chargers
|16
|50
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|13
|28
|0
|3
|47
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|10
|23
|0
|5
|50
|1
|Week 12
|Dolphins
|7
|25
|0
|7
|24
|0
