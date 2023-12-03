Breece Hall was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets have a game against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. All of Hall's stats can be found on this page.

In the running game, Hall has season stats of 124 rushes for 569 yards and two TDs, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also has 38 catches on 49 targets for 320 yards.

Breece Hall Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Jets have one other running back on the injury list this week: Israel Abanikanda (DNP/illness): 1 Rush Att; 11 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 1 Rec; 5 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Jets vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Hall 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 124 569 2 4.6 49 38 320 2

Hall Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 10 127 0 1 20 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 9 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 12 18 0 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 56 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Broncos 22 177 1 3 17 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 39 1 5 54 0 Week 8 @Giants 12 17 0 6 76 1 Week 9 Chargers 16 50 0 4 10 0 Week 10 @Raiders 13 28 0 3 47 0 Week 11 @Bills 10 23 0 5 50 1 Week 12 Dolphins 7 25 0 7 24 0

