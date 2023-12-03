New York Jets running back Breece Hall will be up against the Atlanta Falcons and their 16th-ranked run defense in Week 13, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

This year, Hall has compiled a team-best 569 yards on 124 attempts (51.7 ypg), with two rushing TDs. Through the passing game, Hall has added 38 receptions for 320 yards (29.1 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns.

Hall vs. the Falcons

Hall vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games The Falcons have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Atlanta this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Falcons this season.

The Falcons give up 112 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 16th-ranked run defense this season.

The Falcons have the No. 1 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up four this season (0.4 per game).

Jets Player Previews

Breece Hall Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Hall Rushing Insights

Hall has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (27.3%) out of 11 opportunities.

The Jets have passed 62.5% of the time and run 37.5% this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 124 of his team's 226 total rushing attempts this season (54.9%).

Hall has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored four of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (40.0%).

He has 14 red zone rushing carries (51.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Breece Hall Receiving Props vs the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Hall Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hall has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 80.0% of his games (eight of 10).

Hall has been targeted on 49 of his team's 376 passing attempts this season (13.0% target share).

He has 320 receiving yards on 49 targets to rank 95th in NFL play with 6.5 yards per target.

Hall has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

With two red zone targets, Hall has been on the receiving end of 6.5% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

Hall's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 7 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD

