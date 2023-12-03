With the New York Jets squaring off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Breece Hall a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hall will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Breece Hall score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

New York's top rusher, Hall, has carried the ball 124 times for 569 yards (51.7 per game), with two touchdowns.

Hall has also tacked on 38 catches for 320 yards (29.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Hall has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

In two of 11 games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Breece Hall Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 10 127 0 1 20 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 9 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 12 18 0 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 56 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Broncos 22 177 1 3 17 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 39 1 5 54 0 Week 8 @Giants 12 17 0 6 76 1 Week 9 Chargers 16 50 0 4 10 0 Week 10 @Raiders 13 28 0 3 47 0 Week 11 @Bills 10 23 0 5 50 1 Week 12 Dolphins 7 25 0 7 24 0

Rep Breece Hall with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.