Will Breece Hall Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 13?
With the New York Jets squaring off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Breece Hall a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Breece Hall score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)
- New York's top rusher, Hall, has carried the ball 124 times for 569 yards (51.7 per game), with two touchdowns.
- Hall has also tacked on 38 catches for 320 yards (29.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Hall has run for a touchdown in two games this year.
- In two of 11 games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.
Breece Hall Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|10
|127
|0
|1
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|12
|18
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|6
|56
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|22
|177
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|12
|39
|1
|5
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|12
|17
|0
|6
|76
|1
|Week 9
|Chargers
|16
|50
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|13
|28
|0
|3
|47
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|10
|23
|0
|5
|50
|1
|Week 12
|Dolphins
|7
|25
|0
|7
|24
|0
