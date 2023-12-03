Will C.J. Uzomah hit paydirt when the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons meet in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will C.J. Uzomah score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Uzomah has 58 yards on eight grabs and one TD. He has been targeted 12 times, and puts up 7.3 yards receiving per game.

Uzomah has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

C.J. Uzomah Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Patriots 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 1 1 1 Week 5 @Broncos 2 2 12 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 1 1 19 0 Week 9 Chargers 5 2 11 0 Week 10 @Raiders 1 1 6 0

