How to Watch Canisius vs. Saint Peter's on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Canisius Golden Griffins (5-3, 1-0 MAAC) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-4, 1-0 MAAC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Koessler Athletic Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canisius Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Griffins have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Peacocks' opponents have made.
- Canisius is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Peacocks are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Griffins sit at 62nd.
- The 80.5 points per game the Golden Griffins record are 14.5 more points than the Peacocks allow (66.0).
- Canisius is 5-2 when scoring more than 66.0 points.
Canisius Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Canisius scored 72.8 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Griffins gave up 68.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.9.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Canisius fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.9 treys per game with a 37.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 34.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Canisius Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 85-77
|Place Bell Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bowling Green
|L 77-73
|Place Bell Arena
|12/1/2023
|Quinnipiac
|W 93-73
|Koessler Athletic Center
|12/3/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
|12/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
