The Canisius Golden Griffins (5-3, 1-0 MAAC) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-4, 1-0 MAAC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Koessler Athletic Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canisius Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Griffins have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Peacocks' opponents have made.

Canisius is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Peacocks are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Griffins sit at 62nd.

The 80.5 points per game the Golden Griffins record are 14.5 more points than the Peacocks allow (66.0).

Canisius is 5-2 when scoring more than 66.0 points.

Canisius Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Canisius scored 72.8 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Golden Griffins gave up 68.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.9.

When it comes to three-pointers, Canisius fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.9 treys per game with a 37.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 34.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Canisius Upcoming Schedule