Sunday's contest that pits the Canisius Golden Griffins (5-3, 1-0 MAAC) versus the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Koessler Athletic Center has a projected final score of 75-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Canisius, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Koessler Athletic Center

Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 75, Saint Peter's 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Canisius vs. Saint Peter's

Computer Predicted Spread: Canisius (-9.9)

Canisius (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Canisius is 5-1-1 against the spread this season compared to Saint Peter's 3-3-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Golden Griffins' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Peacocks' games have gone over.

Canisius Performance Insights

The Golden Griffins average 80.5 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per contest (242nd in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Canisius wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It collects 36.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 63rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.0 per outing.

Canisius connects on 9.8 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball) while shooting 41.1% from deep (sixth-best in college basketball). It is making 4.8 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.0 per game while shooting 27.0%.

The Golden Griffins rank 150th in college basketball with 96.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 153rd in college basketball defensively with 88.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Canisius has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 12.6 (222nd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (233rd in college basketball).

