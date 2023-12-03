Sunday's MAAC slate includes the Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2, 0-0 MAAC) meeting the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Canisius Top Players (2022-23)

Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Henderson: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)

Isiah Dasher: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Canisius Rank Canisius AVG Saint Peter's AVG Saint Peter's Rank 203rd 70.4 Points Scored 62.1 354th 245th 72.3 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 251st 30.6 Rebounds 31.4 201st 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 11.3 15th 60th 8.5 3pt Made 5.9 320th 88th 14.3 Assists 10.5 343rd 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

