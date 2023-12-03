Canisius vs. Saint Peter's December 3 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MAAC slate includes the Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2, 0-0 MAAC) meeting the Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Canisius Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Henderson: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Saint Peter's Top Players (2022-23)
- Isiah Dasher: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 12.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Latrell Reid: 5.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Corey Washington: 6.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mouhamed Sow: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Canisius Rank
|Canisius AVG
|Saint Peter's AVG
|Saint Peter's Rank
|203rd
|70.4
|Points Scored
|62.1
|354th
|245th
|72.3
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|15th
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
