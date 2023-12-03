The Canisius Golden Griffins (5-3, 1-0 MAAC) are favored (by 5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Saint Peter's Peacocks (2-4, 1-0 MAAC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 132.5 for the matchup.

Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Canisius -5 132.5

Canisius Betting Records & Stats

Canisius and its opponents have gone over 132.5 combined points in six of seven games this season.

The average total in Canisius' contests this year is 154.3, 21.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Griffins' ATS record is 5-1-1 this season.

Canisius has been more successful against the spread than Saint Peter's this year, tallying an ATS record of 5-1-1, as opposed to the 3-3-0 record of Saint Peter's.

Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Canisius 6 85.7% 80.5 143.3 73.8 139.8 146.4 Saint Peter's 2 33.3% 62.8 143.3 66.0 139.8 129

Additional Canisius Insights & Trends

Canisius compiled a 14-7-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The Golden Griffins record 14.5 more points per game (80.5) than the Peacocks give up (66.0).

Canisius has a 5-1 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when putting up more than 66.0 points.

Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Canisius 5-1-1 0-0 4-3-0 Saint Peter's 3-3-0 1-2 3-3-0

Canisius vs. Saint Peter's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Canisius Saint Peter's 7-5 Home Record 8-6 3-12 Away Record 4-11 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 9-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.1 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-11-0

