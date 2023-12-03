Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will face the San Jose Sharks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Madison Square Garden. There are prop bets for Kreider available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Chris Kreider vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Kreider has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 18:43 on the ice per game.

Kreider has scored a goal in a game 12 times this year over 22 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 14 of 22 games this year, Kreider has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Kreider has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 22 games played.

Kreider has an implied probability of 67.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Kreider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kreider Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 94 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-52).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 22 Games 2 21 Points 1 14 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

