The Columbia Lions (6-2) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire

TV: ESPN+

Columbia Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Columbia has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 266th.

The Lions' 78.0 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 72.9 the Wildcats allow.

Columbia has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Columbia scored 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.0 away.

In 2022-23, the Lions conceded 7.2 fewer points per game at home (72.3) than away (79.5).

Columbia made more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (31.0%).

