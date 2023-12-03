The Columbia Lions (6-2) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. New Hampshire Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Columbia Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Columbia has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.8% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 266th.
  • The Lions' 78.0 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 72.9 the Wildcats allow.
  • Columbia has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Columbia scored 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.0 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Lions conceded 7.2 fewer points per game at home (72.3) than away (79.5).
  • Columbia made more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (31.0%).

Columbia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 LIU W 77-67 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Maine W 75-56 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Loyola (MD) W 69-57 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ New Hampshire - Lundholm Gymnasium
12/5/2023 Lafayette - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/11/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson - Rothman Center

