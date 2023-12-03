How to Watch Columbia vs. New Hampshire on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Columbia Lions (6-2) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Columbia vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Columbia Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Columbia has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 266th.
- The Lions' 78.0 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 72.9 the Wildcats allow.
- Columbia has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.
Columbia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Columbia scored 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.0 away.
- In 2022-23, the Lions conceded 7.2 fewer points per game at home (72.3) than away (79.5).
- Columbia made more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.3%) than away (31.0%).
Columbia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|LIU
|W 77-67
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Maine
|W 75-56
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 69-57
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|12/5/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/11/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Rothman Center
