Sunday's contest between the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-3) and Columbia Lions (6-2) matching up at Lundholm Gymnasium has a projected final score of 76-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of New Hampshire, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on December 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Columbia vs. New Hampshire Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023

12:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Durham, New Hampshire

Durham, New Hampshire Venue: Lundholm Gymnasium

Columbia vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: New Hampshire 76, Columbia 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Columbia vs. New Hampshire

Computer Predicted Spread: New Hampshire (-4.6)

New Hampshire (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.1

New Hampshire is 5-2-0 against the spread, while Columbia's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 5-2-0 and the Lions are 2-3-0.

Columbia Performance Insights

The Lions are outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game, with a +119 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.0 points per game (121st in college basketball) and allow 63.1 per contest (33rd in college basketball).

Columbia prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It records 34.1 rebounds per game (146th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.8.

Columbia connects on 1.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.6 (168th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4.

Columbia has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.6 per game (224th in college basketball) while forcing 16.3 (17th in college basketball).

