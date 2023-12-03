Sunday's game between the Villanova Wildcats (5-1) and the Columbia Lions (4-4) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Villanova coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Lions won their last game 77-52 against Providence on Wednesday.

Columbia vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Columbia vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 67, Columbia 65

Other Ivy League Predictions

Columbia Schedule Analysis

The Lions' signature victory of the season came against the Seton Hall Pirates, a top 100 team (No. 51), according to our computer rankings. The Lions claimed the 71-61 home win on November 10.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lions are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Columbia is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins, but also tied for the 46th-most losses.

Columbia 2023-24 Best Wins

71-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 51) on November 10

77-52 at home over Providence (No. 156) on November 29

80-57 at home over Towson (No. 189) on November 16

88-45 at home over Northeastern (No. 261) on November 25

Columbia Leaders

Abbey Hsu: 21.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)

21.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66) Kitty Henderson: 13.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

13.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Cecelia Collins: 10.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

10.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Paige Lauder: 4.5 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

4.5 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Fliss Henderson: 4.5 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Columbia Performance Insights

The Lions have a +66 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 73.5 points per game to rank 88th in college basketball and are giving up 65.3 per contest to rank 213th in college basketball.

