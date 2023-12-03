Columbia vs. New Hampshire December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) meet the Columbia Lions (3-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Columbia vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Columbia Players to Watch
- Clarence O. Daniels II: 20.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ahmad Robinson: 15.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaxson Baker: 10.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Trey Woodyard: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Moore: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
New Hampshire Top Players (2022-23)
- Daniels: 15.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Matt Herasme: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nick Johnson: 12.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyree Brown: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Baker: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Columbia vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|New Hampshire Rank
|New Hampshire AVG
|Columbia AVG
|Columbia Rank
|314th
|66.4
|Points Scored
|67.8
|276th
|82nd
|67.0
|Points Allowed
|75.8
|324th
|101st
|33.0
|Rebounds
|30.7
|248th
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|11th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
