The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-2) meet the Columbia Lions (3-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Columbia Players to Watch

Clarence O. Daniels II: 20.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Ahmad Robinson: 15.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaxson Baker: 10.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Trey Woodyard: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Christian Moore: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

New Hampshire Top Players (2022-23)

Daniels: 15.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Matt Herasme: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Nick Johnson: 12.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyree Brown: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Baker: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Columbia vs. New Hampshire Stat Comparison (2022-23)

New Hampshire Rank New Hampshire AVG Columbia AVG Columbia Rank 314th 66.4 Points Scored 67.8 276th 82nd 67.0 Points Allowed 75.8 324th 101st 33.0 Rebounds 30.7 248th 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.8 125th 289th 11.7 Assists 11.7 289th 11th 9.4 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

