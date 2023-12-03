The New Hampshire Wildcats (5-3) host the Columbia Lions (6-2) after winning three home games in a row. The Wildcats are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The over/under is 151.5 in the matchup.

Columbia vs. New Hampshire Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Durham, New Hampshire

Durham, New Hampshire Venue: Lundholm Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Hampshire -4.5 151.5

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Columbia and its opponents have scored more than 151.5 combined points once this season.

The average over/under for Columbia's outings this season is 141.1, 10.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Columbia has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Columbia has been victorious in two of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

This season, the Lions have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Columbia has a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Columbia vs. New Hampshire Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Hampshire 3 42.9% 80.9 158.9 72.9 136 146.1 Columbia 1 20% 78.0 158.9 63.1 136 144.9

Additional Columbia Insights & Trends

The Lions score an average of 78.0 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 72.9 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Columbia has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.

Columbia vs. New Hampshire Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Hampshire 5-2-0 0-1 5-2-0 Columbia 3-2-0 1-1 2-3-0

Columbia vs. New Hampshire Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Hampshire Columbia 11-4 Home Record 6-9 4-11 Away Record 1-13 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 73.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 59.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

