The Villanova Wildcats (5-1) aim to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Columbia Lions (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium.

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Columbia vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up an average of 69 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 65.3 the Lions allow.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Villanova is 3-0.

Columbia's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 69 points.

The Lions average 73.5 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 57 the Wildcats give up.

When Columbia scores more than 57 points, it is 4-3.

Villanova is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 73.5 points.

The Lions are making 44% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (37.9%).

Columbia Leaders

Abbey Hsu: 21.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66)

21.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (23-for-66) Kitty Henderson: 13.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

13.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Cecelia Collins: 10.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

10.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Paige Lauder: 4.5 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

4.5 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Fliss Henderson: 4.5 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

