Entering Week 13, Cook has 50 carries for 162 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.2 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 12 receptions (16 targets) for 66 yards.

Dalvin Cook Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Jets have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week: Breece Hall (questionable/hamstring): 124 Rush Att; 569 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 38 Rec; 320 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Israel Abanikanda (questionable/illness): 1 Rush Att; 11 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 1 Rec; 5 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Jets vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Cook 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 50 162 0 3.2 16 12 66 0

Cook Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 13 33 0 3 26 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 7 0 1 5 0 Week 3 Patriots 8 18 0 3 11 0 Week 4 Chiefs 5 16 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Broncos 6 23 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 12 0 1 2 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 7 0 1 1 0 Week 10 @Raiders 4 26 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Bills 2 13 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 19 0

