Will Dalvin Cook Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
All of Dalvin Cook's stats can be found below.
Entering Week 13, Cook has 50 carries for 162 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.2 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 12 receptions (16 targets) for 66 yards.
Dalvin Cook Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Jets have listed two other running backs on the injury report this week:
- Breece Hall (questionable/hamstring): 124 Rush Att; 569 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 38 Rec; 320 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Israel Abanikanda (questionable/illness): 1 Rush Att; 11 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 1 Rec; 5 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 13 Injury Reports
Jets vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cook 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|50
|162
|0
|3.2
|16
|12
|66
|0
Cook Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|13
|33
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|4
|7
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|8
|18
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|5
|16
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|6
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|3
|12
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|2
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|4
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Dolphins
|1
|2
|0
|2
|19
|0
