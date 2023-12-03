In the Week 13 contest between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Dalvin Cook hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Dalvin Cook score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Cook has 50 carries for 162 yards (14.7 yards per game).

Cook also has 66 receiving yards (6 per game) on 12 catches.

Cook has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 11 games.

Dalvin Cook Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 13 33 0 3 26 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 7 0 1 5 0 Week 3 Patriots 8 18 0 3 11 0 Week 4 Chiefs 5 16 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Broncos 6 23 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 12 0 1 2 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 7 0 1 1 0 Week 10 @Raiders 4 26 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Bills 2 13 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 19 0

