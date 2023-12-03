On Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Erik Gustafsson going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 8.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 94 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 20:39 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:59 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:02 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:53 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:24 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 26:18 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:25 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.