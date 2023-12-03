Erik Gustafsson will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks face off at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Gustafsson against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Erik Gustafsson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Gustafsson Season Stats Insights

Gustafsson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:42 per game on the ice, is +5.

Gustafsson has a goal in three of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 22 games this year, Gustafsson has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 22 games this season, Gustafsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gustafsson has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gustafsson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gustafsson Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 94 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-52).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 22 Games 1 15 Points 1 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

