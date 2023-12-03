The New York Jets (4-7) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.

When is Falcons vs. Jets?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.0 points of the model. Stay away from this one.
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 58.7% chance to win.
  • The Falcons have won 42.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (3-4).
  • Atlanta has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter.
  • The Jets have been underdogs in 10 games this season and won three (30%) of those contests.
  • New York is 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Pick Em
    • The Falcons have gone 3-8-0 against the spread this season.
    • Atlanta has 1-5 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
    • The Jets are 4-6-1 against the spread this season.
    • In games as an underdog by 2 points or more so far this season, the Jets are 4-5 against the spread.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (33.5)
    • Between them, these two teams average 0.7 more points per game (34.2) than this game's total (33.5).
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 9.2 more points per game (42.7) than this matchup's over/under of 33.5 points.
    • The teams have hit the over in four of the Falcons' 11 games with a set total.
    • The teams have hit the over in four of the Jets' 11 games with a set total.

    Jonnu Smith Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    11 38.5 2

    Breece Hall Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    11 51.7 2 29.1 2

