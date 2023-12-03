Best Bets, Odds for the Falcons vs. Jets Game – Week 13
The New York Jets (4-7) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.
When is Falcons vs. Jets?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.0 points of the model. Stay away from this one.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 58.7% chance to win.
- The Falcons have won 42.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (3-4).
- Atlanta has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter.
- The Jets have been underdogs in 10 games this season and won three (30%) of those contests.
- New York is 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Pick Em
- The Falcons have gone 3-8-0 against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has 1-5 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
- The Jets are 4-6-1 against the spread this season.
- In games as an underdog by 2 points or more so far this season, the Jets are 4-5 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (33.5)
- Between them, these two teams average 0.7 more points per game (34.2) than this game's total (33.5).
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 9.2 more points per game (42.7) than this matchup's over/under of 33.5 points.
- The teams have hit the over in four of the Falcons' 11 games with a set total.
- The teams have hit the over in four of the Jets' 11 games with a set total.
Jonnu Smith Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|38.5
|2
Breece Hall Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|51.7
|2
|29.1
|2
