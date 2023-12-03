The New York Jets (4-7) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.

When is Falcons vs. Jets?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this matchup is within 0.0 points of the model. Stay away from this one.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 58.7% chance to win.

The Falcons have won 42.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (3-4).

Atlanta has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter.

The Jets have been underdogs in 10 games this season and won three (30%) of those contests.

New York is 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em The Falcons have gone 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has 1-5 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

The Jets are 4-6-1 against the spread this season.

In games as an underdog by 2 points or more so far this season, the Jets are 4-5 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (33.5)



Over (33.5) Between them, these two teams average 0.7 more points per game (34.2) than this game's total (33.5).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 9.2 more points per game (42.7) than this matchup's over/under of 33.5 points.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Falcons' 11 games with a set total.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Jets' 11 games with a set total.

Jonnu Smith Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 38.5 2

Breece Hall Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 51.7 2 29.1 2

