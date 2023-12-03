Garrett Wilson has a tough matchup when his New York Jets face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons allow 209.1 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the league.

Wilson's 64 grabs have turned into a team-best 695 total yards (and an average of 63.2 per game) and three scores. He has been targeted 113 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Wilson and the Jets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wilson vs. the Falcons

Wilson vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

14 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Falcons is giving up 209.1 yards per outing this year, which ranks 10th in the NFL.

The Falcons' defense is 22nd in the league by allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Watch Jets vs Falcons on Fubo!

Jets Player Previews

Garrett Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Wilson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wilson Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this season, Wilson has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Wilson has received 30.1% of his team's 376 passing attempts this season (113 targets).

He has 695 receiving yards on 113 targets to rank 106th in NFL play with 6.2 yards per target.

Wilson has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has three total touchdowns this season (30.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

Wilson (12 red zone targets) has been targeted 38.7% of the time in the red zone (31 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 10 TAR / 7 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 14 TAR / 9 REC / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 13 TAR / 7 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 7 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.