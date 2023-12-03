Will Garrett Wilson Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 13?
The New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to meet in a Week 13 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Garrett Wilson hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Wilson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Garrett Wilson score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)
- Wilson has been targeted on 113 occasions, and has 64 receptions, leading the Jets with 695 yards (63.2 per game) while also scoring three TDs this season.
- Wilson has posted a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.
Garrett Wilson Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|5
|5
|34
|1
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|8
|2
|83
|1
|Week 3
|Patriots
|9
|5
|48
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|14
|9
|60
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|7
|3
|54
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|12
|8
|90
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|13
|7
|100
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|13
|7
|80
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|14
|9
|93
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|8
|2
|9
|0
|Week 12
|Dolphins
|10
|7
|44
|1
Rep Garrett Wilson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.