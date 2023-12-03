The New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to meet in a Week 13 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Garrett Wilson hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Garrett Wilson score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has been targeted on 113 occasions, and has 64 receptions, leading the Jets with 695 yards (63.2 per game) while also scoring three TDs this season.

Wilson has posted a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Garrett Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 5 5 34 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 8 2 83 1 Week 3 Patriots 9 5 48 0 Week 4 Chiefs 14 9 60 0 Week 5 @Broncos 7 3 54 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 8 90 0 Week 8 @Giants 13 7 100 0 Week 9 Chargers 13 7 80 0 Week 10 @Raiders 14 9 93 0 Week 11 @Bills 8 2 9 0 Week 12 Dolphins 10 7 44 1

