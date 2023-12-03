At MetLife Stadium in Week 13, the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson will be facing the Atlanta Falcons pass defense and Jessie Bates III. Continue reading for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.

Jets vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons 84.1 7.6 34 98 7.66

Garrett Wilson vs. Jessie Bates III Insights

Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense

Garrett Wilson has totaled 64 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 695 (63.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 113 times and has three touchdowns.

Through the air, New York's passing attack has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks second-last in the league with 1,835 passing yards (166.8 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 31st (4.9).

The Jets rank 30th in the league in scoring with 14.8 points per contest, and they rank 32nd in total yards with 260.2 per game.

New York ranks 19th in the league in pass rate, throwing the ball 34.2 times per game.

In the red zone, the Jets air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 31 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (53.4% red-zone pass rate), which ranks third in the NFL.

Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense

Jessie Bates III has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 85 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing defense, Atlanta is conceding 209.1 yards per game (2,300 total) in the air, which is the ninth-best mark in the NFL.

The Falcons average 21.1 points allowed per game, which ranks 13th in the NFL.

Atlanta has allowed four players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

14 players have caught a touchdown against the Falcons this season.

Garrett Wilson vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats

Garrett Wilson Jessie Bates III Rec. Targets 113 34 Def. Targets Receptions 64 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.9 22 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 695 85 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 63.2 7.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 215 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 4 Interceptions

