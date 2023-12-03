Garrett Wilson vs. the Falcons' Defense: Week 13 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
At MetLife Stadium in Week 13, the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson will be facing the Atlanta Falcons pass defense and Jessie Bates III. Continue reading for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Jets vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons
|84.1
|7.6
|34
|98
|7.66
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Garrett Wilson vs. Jessie Bates III Insights
Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense
- Garrett Wilson has totaled 64 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 695 (63.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 113 times and has three touchdowns.
- Through the air, New York's passing attack has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks second-last in the league with 1,835 passing yards (166.8 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 31st (4.9).
- The Jets rank 30th in the league in scoring with 14.8 points per contest, and they rank 32nd in total yards with 260.2 per game.
- New York ranks 19th in the league in pass rate, throwing the ball 34.2 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Jets air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 31 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (53.4% red-zone pass rate), which ranks third in the NFL.
Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense
- Jessie Bates III has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 85 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended to his name.
- In terms of passing defense, Atlanta is conceding 209.1 yards per game (2,300 total) in the air, which is the ninth-best mark in the NFL.
- The Falcons average 21.1 points allowed per game, which ranks 13th in the NFL.
- Atlanta has allowed four players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- 14 players have caught a touchdown against the Falcons this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Garrett Wilson vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats
|Garrett Wilson
|Jessie Bates III
|Rec. Targets
|113
|34
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|64
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.9
|22
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|695
|85
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|63.2
|7.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|215
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|12
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|4
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.