Sunday's contest between the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-1) and Hofstra Pride (4-2) squaring off at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lehigh, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Pride took care of business in their most recent outing 54-43 against Army on Tuesday.

Hofstra vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

Hofstra vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh 67, Hofstra 61

Other CAA Predictions

Hofstra Schedule Analysis

When the Pride defeated the NJIT Highlanders, who are ranked No. 236 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 67-65, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Hofstra is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Hofstra is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Hofstra 2023-24 Best Wins

67-65 at home over NJIT (No. 236) on November 25

54-43 on the road over Army (No. 347) on November 28

51-48 at home over Wagner (No. 356) on November 12

66-53 at home over Delaware State (No. 358) on November 15

Hofstra Leaders

Zyheima Swint: 8.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.0 FG%

8.5 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.0 FG% Brooke Anya: 8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 33.3 FG%

8.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 33.3 FG% Sorelle Ineza: 13.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

13.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Emma Von Essen: 12.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)

12.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42) Ally Knights: 4.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 57.0 points per game (306th in college basketball) and giving up 57.3 (73rd in college basketball).

