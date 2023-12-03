Can we anticipate Jacob Trouba finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers match up against the San Jose Sharks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Trouba stats and insights

  • In two of 22 games this season, Trouba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • Trouba has zero points on the power play.
  • Trouba averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trouba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 23:33 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:09 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:36 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:54 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:36 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:52 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 2 0 2 23:57 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:40 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:54 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 25:12 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.