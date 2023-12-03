The New York Jets (4-7) take a four-game losing streak into their contest with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Falcons favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 33 points.

Wanting to make some live bets on this week's game between the Falcons and Jets? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Jets vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jets have had the lead two times, have been behind eight times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Falcons have led three times, have been behind five times, and have been tied three times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 2.7 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in three games.

In 11 games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

So far this season, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in six games.

The Falcons have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 3.2 points in the third quarter (26th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in seven games.

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games this season, lost that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 4.2 points on average in that quarter.

Jets vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Jets have led after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests), have been trailing after the first half in eight games (3-5), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

The Falcons have led after the first half in one game (0-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in eight games (3-5), and have been tied after the first half in two games (2-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

So far this year, the Jets have won the second half in five games, and they've lost the second half in six games.

The Falcons have won the second half in seven games this season (5-2 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in four games (0-4).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 9.5 points on average in the second half.

