The Atlanta Falcons will play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 3 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Falcons will earn a victory -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Falcons rank 16th in total offense (340.8 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (321.1 yards allowed per game) this season. The Jets' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, compiling 260.2 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 15th with 323.5 total yards allowed per contest.

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Falcons by 2) Over (33.5) Falcons 20, Jets 18

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Jets.

New York has compiled a 4-6-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Jets have covered the spread four times this season (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

In 2023, four New York games have hit the over.

The average total for Jets games is 39.5 points, six more than this game's over/under.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Falcons a 56.5% chance to win.

Atlanta has put together a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

A total of four out of 11 Atlanta games this season have hit the over.

The average total for Falcons games this season has been 41, 7.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 19.4 21.1 23 20.5 15 21.8 New York 14.8 21.6 15.2 21.5 14.4 21.8

