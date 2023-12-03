Going into their game against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6), the New York Jets (4-7) currently are monitoring 13 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 3 at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets' last game ended in a 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

In their last game, the Falcons knocked off the New Orleans Saints 24-15.

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dalvin Cook RB Shoulder Questionable Breece Hall RB Hamstring Questionable Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles Out Quincy Williams LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Justin Hardee CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Kenny Yeboah TE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Billy Turner OT Finger Limited Participation In Practice Wes Schweitzer OL Calf Questionable Michael Carter II CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Sam Eguavoen LB Hip Full Participation In Practice Israel Abanikanda RB Illness Questionable Mekhi Becton OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Will McDonald IV DL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Mack Hollins WR Ankle Questionable Nathan Landman LB Thigh Did Not Participate In Practice Jake Matthews OT Hip Limited Participation In Practice Mike Hughes CB Hand Questionable

Jets vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: FOX

Jets Season Insights

The Jets rank second-worst in total yards per game (260.2), but they've been more effective defensively, ranking 15th in the NFL with 323.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

The Jets have been struggling offensively, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 14.8 points per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, allowing 21.6 points per contest (18th-ranked).

The Jets' passing game has been struggling, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 166.8 passing yards per game. They have been more productive defensively, allowing 183.2 passing yards per contest (sixth-ranked).

New York's defense has been a bottom-five unit in run defense this season, ceding 140.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Offensively, it ranks 27th with 93.4 rushing yards per contest.

With 19 forced turnovers (seventh in NFL) and 20 turnovers committed (26th in NFL) this season, the Jets rank 17th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -1.

Jets vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-2)

Falcons (-2) Moneyline: Falcons (-130), Jets (+110)

Falcons (-130), Jets (+110) Total: 33.5 points

