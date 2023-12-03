How to Watch Jets vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The New York Jets (4-7) will aim to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.
We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Jets
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Jets Insights
- This year the Jets rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Falcons surrender (21.1).
- The Jets average 260.2 yards per game, 60.9 fewer yards than the 321.1 the Falcons give up.
- This year New York racks up 93.4 yards per game on the ground, 18.6 fewer than Atlanta allows (112).
- This season the Jets have turned the ball over 20 times, eight more than the Falcons' takeaways (12).
Jets Home Performance
- At home, the Jets score more points (15.2 per game) than they do overall (14.8). They also concede fewer points at home (21.5) than they do overall (21.6).
- At home, the Jets accumulate fewer yards (244.8 per game) than overall (260.2). They also allow more (334.5 per game) than overall (323.5).
- New York accumulates fewer passing yards at home (161.5 per game) than it does overall (166.8), and allows more (203 per game) than overall (183.2).
- The Jets pick up fewer rushing yards at home (83.3 per game) than they do overall (93.4), but they also allow fewer at home (131.5 per game) than overall (140.3).
- The Jets convert 27.2% of third downs at home (3.1% more than overall), and concede on 50% at home (7.6% more than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|at Las Vegas
|L 16-12
|NBC
|11/19/2023
|at Buffalo
|L 32-6
|CBS
|11/24/2023
|Miami
|L 34-13
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/3/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at Miami
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.