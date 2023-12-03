The New York Jets (4-7) will aim to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Jets

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

Jets Insights

This year the Jets rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Falcons surrender (21.1).

The Jets average 260.2 yards per game, 60.9 fewer yards than the 321.1 the Falcons give up.

This year New York racks up 93.4 yards per game on the ground, 18.6 fewer than Atlanta allows (112).

This season the Jets have turned the ball over 20 times, eight more than the Falcons' takeaways (12).

Jets Home Performance

At home, the Jets score more points (15.2 per game) than they do overall (14.8). They also concede fewer points at home (21.5) than they do overall (21.6).

At home, the Jets accumulate fewer yards (244.8 per game) than overall (260.2). They also allow more (334.5 per game) than overall (323.5).

New York accumulates fewer passing yards at home (161.5 per game) than it does overall (166.8), and allows more (203 per game) than overall (183.2).

The Jets pick up fewer rushing yards at home (83.3 per game) than they do overall (93.4), but they also allow fewer at home (131.5 per game) than overall (140.3).

The Jets convert 27.2% of third downs at home (3.1% more than overall), and concede on 50% at home (7.6% more than overall).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Las Vegas L 16-12 NBC 11/19/2023 at Buffalo L 32-6 CBS 11/24/2023 Miami L 34-13 Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 Atlanta - FOX 12/10/2023 Houston - CBS 12/17/2023 at Miami - CBS 12/24/2023 Washington - CBS

