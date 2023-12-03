The New York Jets (4-7) will aim to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Jets

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Jets Insights

  • This year the Jets rack up 6.3 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Falcons surrender (21.1).
  • The Jets average 260.2 yards per game, 60.9 fewer yards than the 321.1 the Falcons give up.
  • This year New York racks up 93.4 yards per game on the ground, 18.6 fewer than Atlanta allows (112).
  • This season the Jets have turned the ball over 20 times, eight more than the Falcons' takeaways (12).

Jets Home Performance

  • At home, the Jets score more points (15.2 per game) than they do overall (14.8). They also concede fewer points at home (21.5) than they do overall (21.6).
  • At home, the Jets accumulate fewer yards (244.8 per game) than overall (260.2). They also allow more (334.5 per game) than overall (323.5).
  • New York accumulates fewer passing yards at home (161.5 per game) than it does overall (166.8), and allows more (203 per game) than overall (183.2).
  • The Jets pick up fewer rushing yards at home (83.3 per game) than they do overall (93.4), but they also allow fewer at home (131.5 per game) than overall (140.3).
  • The Jets convert 27.2% of third downs at home (3.1% more than overall), and concede on 50% at home (7.6% more than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
11/12/2023 at Las Vegas L 16-12 NBC
11/19/2023 at Buffalo L 32-6 CBS
11/24/2023 Miami L 34-13 Amazon Prime Video
12/3/2023 Atlanta - FOX
12/10/2023 Houston - CBS
12/17/2023 at Miami - CBS
12/24/2023 Washington - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.