The New York Jets (4-7) are underdogs by just 2.5 points as they try to break a four-game skid in a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The game's total has been listed at 34 points.

Before the Falcons play the Jets, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights. The recent betting trends and insights for the Jets can be found in this article before they meet the Falcons.

Jets vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Atlanta Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Falcons (-2.5) 34 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Falcons (-3) 34 -152 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 13 Odds

New York vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: FOX

Jets vs. Falcons Betting Insights

New York has beaten the spread four times in 11 games.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Jets are 4-5.

There have been four New York games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.

Atlanta is 3-8-0 ATS this season.

As a 2.5-point favorite or greater, the Falcons have one win ATS (1-5) this season.

Atlanta has hit the over in four of its 11 games with a set total (36.4%).

