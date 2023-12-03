Jets vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
The New York Jets (4-7) are underdogs by just 2.5 points as they try to break a four-game skid in a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The game's total has been listed at 34 points.
Before the Falcons play the Jets, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights. The recent betting trends and insights for the Jets can be found in this article before they meet the Falcons.
Jets vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Atlanta Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-2.5)
|34
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-3)
|34
|-152
|+128
Other Week 13 Odds
New York vs. Atlanta Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: FOX
Jets vs. Falcons Betting Insights
- New York has beaten the spread four times in 11 games.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Jets are 4-5.
- There have been four New York games (out of 11) that hit the over this season.
- Atlanta is 3-8-0 ATS this season.
- As a 2.5-point favorite or greater, the Falcons have one win ATS (1-5) this season.
- Atlanta has hit the over in four of its 11 games with a set total (36.4%).
