The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) visit a struggling New York Jets (4-7) team on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets have lost four straight games.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Falcons and Jets can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Jets vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 2 33.5 -130 +110

Jets vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

The Jets have played seven games this season that have had more than 33.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for New York's matchups this season is 39.5, six more points than this game's point total.

The Jets have covered the spread four times over 11 games with a set spread.

The Jets have been underdogs in nine games this season and won three (33.3%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 2-6 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Atlanta Falcons

The average point total in Atlanta's outings this year is 41, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread three times this season (3-8-0).

The Falcons have won three of their seven games as moneyline favorites this year (42.9%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 3-3 (50%).

Falcons vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 19.4 22 21.1 13 41 8 11 Jets 14.8 30 21.6 16 39.5 7 11

Jets vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Jets

New York is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over its past three contests.

The Jets have hit the over once in their past three contests.

The Falcons have been outscored by 19 points this season (1.7 points per game), and opponents of the Jets have outscored them by 75 points (6.8 per game).

Falcons

Atlanta has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.

Atlanta has hit the over twice in its past three games.

The Falcons have been outscored by 19 points this season (1.7 per game), and opponents of the Jets have outscored them by 75 points (6.8 per game).

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.5 40.9 37.9 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 23.3 21.8 ATS Record 4-6-1 3-3-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-6 2-4 1-2

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41 40.9 41.1 Implied Team Total AVG 21.9 21.8 22 ATS Record 3-8-0 2-4-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 3-2 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

