Will Jonny Brodzinski find the back of the net when the New York Rangers play the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jonny Brodzinski score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodzinski 2022-23 stats and insights

Brodzinski scored in one of 17 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Brodzinski produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 3.7% shooting percentage, taking 1.2 shots per game.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sharks ranked 30th in goals against, conceding 315 total goals (3.8 per game) in league action.

The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

