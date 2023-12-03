The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is set for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will K'Andre Miller find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

  • In three of 22 games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
  • Miller has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 94 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:00 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 21:08 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:17 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 22:00 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:47 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:40 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:31 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:03 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 27:29 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:03 Home W 4-1

Rangers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

