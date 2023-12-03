Will K'Andre Miller Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 3?
The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is set for Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Will K'Andre Miller find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- In three of 22 games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- Miller has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 94 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:00
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|21:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|22:00
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|24:40
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|27:29
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:03
|Home
|W 4-1
Rangers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network
