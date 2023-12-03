Kenny Yeboah was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the New York Jets match up with the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. If you're looking for Yeboah's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Kenny Yeboah and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keep an eye on Yeboah's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Kenny Yeboah Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Jets.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 13 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Yeboah 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 0 0 0

Yeboah Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.