How to Watch Manhattan vs. Marist on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAAC opponents square off when the Marist Red Foxes (4-2, 1-0 MAAC) welcome in the Manhattan Jaspers (4-3, 1-0 MAAC) at McCann Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Manhattan vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Manhattan Stats Insights
- This season, Manhattan has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.1% from the field.
- The Jaspers are the 301st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Foxes sit at 343rd.
- The Jaspers put up an average of 66.3 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 63.8 the Red Foxes allow.
- Manhattan is 3-0 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Manhattan put up 68.5 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (66.8).
- In 2022-23, the Jaspers allowed 1.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than away (71.5).
- Manhattan drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than away (36.4%).
Manhattan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ UConn
|L 90-60
|XL Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Fordham
|L 93-61
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/1/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 75-74
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Marist
|-
|McCann Arena
|12/8/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
