MAAC opponents square off when the Marist Red Foxes (4-2, 1-0 MAAC) welcome in the Manhattan Jaspers (4-3, 1-0 MAAC) at McCann Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Manhattan vs. Marist Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Manhattan Stats Insights

  • This season, Manhattan has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.1% from the field.
  • The Jaspers are the 301st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Foxes sit at 343rd.
  • The Jaspers put up an average of 66.3 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 63.8 the Red Foxes allow.
  • Manhattan is 3-0 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Manhattan put up 68.5 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (66.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Jaspers allowed 1.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than away (71.5).
  • Manhattan drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than away (36.4%).

Manhattan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ UConn L 90-60 XL Center
11/27/2023 @ Fordham L 93-61 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/1/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 75-74 Draddy Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Marist - McCann Arena
12/8/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - Draddy Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center

