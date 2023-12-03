MAAC opponents square off when the Marist Red Foxes (4-2, 1-0 MAAC) welcome in the Manhattan Jaspers (4-3, 1-0 MAAC) at McCann Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Manhattan vs. Marist Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN+

Manhattan Stats Insights

This season, Manhattan has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.1% from the field.

The Jaspers are the 301st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Foxes sit at 343rd.

The Jaspers put up an average of 66.3 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 63.8 the Red Foxes allow.

Manhattan is 3-0 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Manhattan put up 68.5 points per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (66.8).

In 2022-23, the Jaspers allowed 1.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than away (71.5).

Manhattan drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than away (36.4%).

