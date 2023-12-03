The Manhattan Jaspers (4-3, 1-0 MAAC) face a fellow MAAC opponent, the Marist Red Foxes (4-2, 1-0 MAAC), on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McCann Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Marist vs. Manhattan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Manhattan vs. Marist Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Manhattan vs. Marist Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Manhattan vs. Marist Betting Trends

Manhattan is 4-2-0 ATS this year.

The Jaspers have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Marist has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Red Foxes games have hit the over.

