Sunday's contest features the Marist Red Foxes (4-2, 1-0 MAAC) and the Manhattan Jaspers (4-3, 1-0 MAAC) squaring off at McCann Arena (on December 3) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-65 victory for Marist.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Manhattan vs. Marist Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Venue: McCann Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Manhattan vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 73, Manhattan 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Manhattan vs. Marist

Computer Predicted Spread: Marist (-7.7)

Marist (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Marist's record against the spread this season is 5-1-0, while Manhattan's is 4-2-0. The Red Foxes have hit the over in two games, while Jaspers games have gone over four times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Manhattan Performance Insights

The Jaspers have been outscored by 11.6 points per game (posting 66.3 points per game, 320th in college basketball, while giving up 77.9 per outing, 316th in college basketball) and have a -81 scoring differential.

Manhattan falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 7.7 boards. It collects 30.0 rebounds per game (303rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.7.

Manhattan knocks down 1.4 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.9 (227th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3.

Manhattan has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.9 per game (308th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (156th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.