Sunday's contest that pits the Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) against the UMBC Retrievers (1-6) at Draddy Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-49 in favor of Manhattan, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

Last time out, the Jaspers won on Sunday 53-50 over Howard.

Manhattan vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Manhattan vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 63, UMBC 49

Other MAAC Predictions

Manhattan Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Manhattan is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Manhattan 2023-24 Best Wins

58-44 on the road over Fordham (No. 177) on November 16

53-50 on the road over Howard (No. 242) on November 26

52-35 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 319) on November 6

Manhattan Leaders

Nitzan Amar: 13.6 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

13.6 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Petra Juric: 5.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 33.3 FG%

5.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 33.3 FG% Jade Blagrove: 8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 39.5 FG%

8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 39.5 FG% Anne Bair: 8.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

8.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Tegan Young: 7.4 PTS, 24.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Manhattan Performance Insights

The Jaspers outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game (scoring 51.8 points per game to rank 339th in college basketball while giving up 50.2 per contest to rank seventh in college basketball) and have a +8 scoring differential overall.

