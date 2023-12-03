Manhattan vs. Marist December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Manhattan Jaspers (3-1, 0-0 MAAC) face a fellow MAAC team, the Marist Red Foxes (2-1, 0-0 MAAC), on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at McCann Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Manhattan vs. Marist Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Manhattan Top Players (2022-23)
- Anthony Nelson: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Roberts: 12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Nick Brennen: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Samir Stewart: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Marques Watson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Marist Top Players (2022-23)
- Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javon Cooley: 7.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
Manhattan vs. Marist Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Marist Rank
|Marist AVG
|Manhattan AVG
|Manhattan Rank
|340th
|63.9
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|73rd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|191st
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
