The Marist Red Foxes (4-2, 1-0 MAAC) are at home in MAAC action against the Manhattan Jaspers (4-3, 1-0 MAAC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Red Foxes are favored by 9.5 points in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5 points.

Manhattan vs. Marist Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Venue: McCann Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marist -9.5 134.5

Jaspers Betting Records & Stats

Manhattan's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 134.5 points in four of six outings.

Manhattan has a 144.1-point average over/under in its contests this season, 9.6 more points than this game's point total.

Manhattan has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Marist's .833 ATS win percentage (5-1-0 ATS Record) is higher than Manhattan's .667 mark (4-2-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Manhattan vs. Marist Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marist 2 33.3% 67.8 134.1 63.8 141.7 135.3 Manhattan 4 66.7% 66.3 134.1 77.9 141.7 138.7

Additional Manhattan Insights & Trends

Against the spread in MAAC games, the Red Foxes were 8-7-0 last season.

The Jaspers' 66.3 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 63.8 the Red Foxes give up to opponents.

Manhattan is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Manhattan vs. Marist Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marist 5-1-0 0-0 2-4-0 Manhattan 4-2-0 2-2 4-2-0

Manhattan vs. Marist Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marist Manhattan 5-10 Home Record 5-9 4-9 Away Record 6-7 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

