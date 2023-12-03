The UMBC Retrievers (1-6) will be trying to halt a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Manhattan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Manhattan vs. UMBC Scoring Comparison

  • The Retrievers' 60.0 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 50.2 the Jaspers give up to opponents.
  • UMBC has put together a 1-5 record in games it scores more than 50.2 points.
  • Manhattan's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 60.0 points.
  • The Jaspers average 51.8 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 68.9 the Retrievers give up.
  • The Jaspers shoot 34.7% from the field, 6.6% lower than the Retrievers concede defensively.
  • The Retrievers shoot 38.9% from the field, 5% higher than the Jaspers concede.

Manhattan Leaders

  • Nitzan Amar: 13.6 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
  • Petra Juric: 5.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 33.3 FG%
  • Jade Blagrove: 8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 39.5 FG%
  • Anne Bair: 8.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Tegan Young: 7.4 PTS, 24.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Manhattan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Fordham W 58-44 Rose Hill Gymnasium
11/19/2023 @ St. John's (NY) L 67-47 Carnesecca Arena
11/26/2023 @ Howard W 53-50 Burr Gymnasium
12/3/2023 UMBC - Draddy Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Vermont - Draddy Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Rider - Draddy Gymnasium

