How to Watch the Manhattan vs. UMBC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The UMBC Retrievers (1-6) will be trying to halt a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Manhattan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Manhattan vs. UMBC Scoring Comparison
- The Retrievers' 60.0 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 50.2 the Jaspers give up to opponents.
- UMBC has put together a 1-5 record in games it scores more than 50.2 points.
- Manhattan's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 60.0 points.
- The Jaspers average 51.8 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 68.9 the Retrievers give up.
- The Jaspers shoot 34.7% from the field, 6.6% lower than the Retrievers concede defensively.
- The Retrievers shoot 38.9% from the field, 5% higher than the Jaspers concede.
Manhattan Leaders
- Nitzan Amar: 13.6 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Petra Juric: 5.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 33.3 FG%
- Jade Blagrove: 8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 39.5 FG%
- Anne Bair: 8.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Tegan Young: 7.4 PTS, 24.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
Manhattan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Fordham
|W 58-44
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|L 67-47
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Howard
|W 53-50
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Rider
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
