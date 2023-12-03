The UMBC Retrievers (1-6) will be trying to halt a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Manhattan Jaspers (3-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Manhattan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Manhattan vs. UMBC Scoring Comparison

The Retrievers' 60.0 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 50.2 the Jaspers give up to opponents.

UMBC has put together a 1-5 record in games it scores more than 50.2 points.

Manhattan's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 60.0 points.

The Jaspers average 51.8 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 68.9 the Retrievers give up.

The Jaspers shoot 34.7% from the field, 6.6% lower than the Retrievers concede defensively.

The Retrievers shoot 38.9% from the field, 5% higher than the Jaspers concede.

Manhattan Leaders

Nitzan Amar: 13.6 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

13.6 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Petra Juric: 5.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 33.3 FG%

5.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 33.3 FG% Jade Blagrove: 8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 39.5 FG%

8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 39.5 FG% Anne Bair: 8.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

8.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Tegan Young: 7.4 PTS, 24.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Manhattan Schedule