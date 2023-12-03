MAAC rivals meet when the Marist Red Foxes (4-2, 1-0 MAAC) welcome in the Manhattan Jaspers (4-3, 1-0 MAAC) at McCann Arena, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Marist vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marist Stats Insights

The Red Foxes are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Jaspers allow to opponents.

Marist is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Red Foxes are the 320th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaspers rank 301st.

The Red Foxes put up 67.8 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 77.9 the Jaspers give up.

Marist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marist was worse in home games last season, putting up 63.4 points per game, compared to 64.4 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Red Foxes gave up 67.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 67.8.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Marist fared worse in home games last season, averaging 7.4 treys per game with a 31.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 per game with a 33.8% percentage on the road.

