Sunday's MAAC slate will see the Marist Red Foxes (4-2, 1-0 MAAC) take on the Manhattan Jaspers (4-3, 1-0 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marist vs. Manhattan matchup.

Marist vs. Manhattan Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marist vs. Manhattan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marist vs. Manhattan Betting Trends

Marist is 5-1-0 ATS this season.

Red Foxes games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Manhattan has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Jaspers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of six times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.