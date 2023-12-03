Sunday's contest between the Marist Red Foxes (4-2, 1-0 MAAC) and the Manhattan Jaspers (4-3, 1-0 MAAC) at McCann Arena has a projected final score of 73-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Marist squad securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Marist vs. Manhattan Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Marist vs. Manhattan Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 73, Manhattan 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Marist vs. Manhattan

Computer Predicted Spread: Marist (-7.7)

Marist (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Marist has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Manhattan is 4-2-0. The Red Foxes have gone over the point total in two games, while Jaspers games have gone over four times.

Marist Performance Insights

The Red Foxes are outscoring opponents by four points per game with a +24 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.8 points per game (306th in college basketball) and give up 63.8 per outing (39th in college basketball).

Marist comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It is pulling down 29.3 rebounds per game (319th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8 per contest.

Marist hits 6.2 three-pointers per game (273rd in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (168th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 28.2% from deep.

The Red Foxes average 91.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (239th in college basketball), and give up 86.3 points per 100 possessions (115th in college basketball).

Marist has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.3 turnovers per game, committing 12 (192nd in college basketball action) while forcing 13.3 (106th in college basketball).

