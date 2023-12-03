Marist vs. Manhattan December 3 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MAAC schedule includes the Marist Red Foxes (2-1, 0-0 MAAC) playing the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1, 0-0 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Marist vs. Manhattan Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Marist Games
Marist Top Players (2022-23)
- Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javon Cooley: 7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
Manhattan Top Players (2022-23)
- Anthony Nelson: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Roberts: 12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Nick Brennen: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Samir Stewart: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Marques Watson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Marist vs. Manhattan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Marist Rank
|Marist AVG
|Manhattan AVG
|Manhattan Rank
|340th
|63.9
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|73rd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|191st
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
