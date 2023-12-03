Sunday's MAAC schedule includes the Marist Red Foxes (2-1, 0-0 MAAC) playing the Manhattan Jaspers (3-1, 0-0 MAAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marist vs. Manhattan Game Information

Marist Top Players (2022-23)

Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Javon Cooley: 7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Manhattan Top Players (2022-23)

Anthony Nelson: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Roberts: 12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

12.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Nick Brennen: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Samir Stewart: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Marques Watson: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Marist vs. Manhattan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Marist Rank Marist AVG Manhattan AVG Manhattan Rank 340th 63.9 Points Scored 67.2 294th 73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 70.4 191st 210th 31.3 Rebounds 29.2 306th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 134th 7.7 3pt Made 6.8 237th 333rd 10.8 Assists 12.3 237th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 13.1 294th

