The Marist Red Foxes (4-2, 1-0 MAAC) are at home in MAAC action against the Manhattan Jaspers (4-3, 1-0 MAAC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Red Foxes are favored by 9.5 points in the game. The point total in the matchup is set at 134.5.

Marist vs. Manhattan Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Venue: McCann Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marist -9.5 134.5

Marist Betting Records & Stats

Marist's games have had a combined total of more than 134.5 points two times this season (over six outings).

The average total in Marist's games this season is 131.7, 2.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Red Foxes are 5-1-0 ATS this season.

Marist has a 5-1-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-2-0 mark from Manhattan.

Marist vs. Manhattan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marist 2 33.3% 67.8 134.1 63.8 141.7 135.3 Manhattan 4 66.7% 66.3 134.1 77.9 141.7 138.7

Additional Marist Insights & Trends

Marist covered eight times in 15 chances against the spread in conference play last season.

The Red Foxes score 67.8 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 77.9 the Jaspers allow.

Marist vs. Manhattan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marist 5-1-0 0-0 2-4-0 Manhattan 4-2-0 2-2 4-2-0

Marist vs. Manhattan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marist Manhattan 5-10 Home Record 5-9 4-9 Away Record 6-7 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

