Can we expect Mika Zibanejad finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers take on the San Jose Sharks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Zibanejad stats and insights

In four of 22 games this season, Zibanejad has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

On the power play, Zibanejad has accumulated two goals and six assists.

He has an 8.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 94 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Zibanejad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:28 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:49 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 21:41 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:09 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 17:51 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:45 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:10 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 4-1

Rangers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

