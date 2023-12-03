The New York Rangers, Mika Zibanejad among them, face the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Zibanejad in that upcoming Rangers-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NBCS-CA, and NHL Network

1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:46 per game on the ice, is +7.

Zibanejad has scored a goal in four of 22 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 22 games this year, Zibanejad has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 22 games this year, Zibanejad has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 36.4% that Zibanejad goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zibanejad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.1%.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 94 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -52 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 22 Games 2 17 Points 1 5 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

